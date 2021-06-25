SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 804,721 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 4,222.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 823,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804,721 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $8,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Golar LNG by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Golar LNG by 4.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 75,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 12.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 228,805 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GLNG shares. TheStreet upgraded Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $13.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.10. Golar LNG Limited has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $112.89 million during the quarter. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 32.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

