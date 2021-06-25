SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 9,739 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,739 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $9,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.57.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $54.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.44.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

