SHIELD Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. SHIELD has a market cap of $103,634.49 and approximately $26.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,652.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,878.82 or 0.05583075 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.96 or 0.01396528 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.26 or 0.00387084 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00121638 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.42 or 0.00610426 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.63 or 0.00379275 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007000 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00038355 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

