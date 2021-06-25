Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €108.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SAE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €208.82 ($245.67).

Shares of SAE opened at €157.50 ($185.29) on Thursday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €97.90 ($115.18) and a twelve month high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €163.13.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

