Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 234,365 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,014 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $259,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $28.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,450.80. 61,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.37 billion, a PE ratio of 115.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,552.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,221.18. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,397.85.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

