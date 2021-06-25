Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

RAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,949.14 ($25.47).

Get Rathbone Brothers alerts:

LON:RAT opened at GBX 1,871.76 ($24.45) on Thursday. Rathbone Brothers has a twelve month low of GBX 1,364 ($17.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,952 ($25.50). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,814.16. The firm has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.33.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.