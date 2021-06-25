SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.40. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 47,210 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 million, a PE ratio of -56.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMA. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 32,491 shares during the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services includes printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

