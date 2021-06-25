SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2021

Shares of SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.40. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 47,210 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 million, a PE ratio of -56.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMA. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 32,491 shares during the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services includes printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

