Silver Rock Financial LP Acquires Shares of 332,805 EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU)

Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 332,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000.

Get EJF Acquisition alerts:

EJFAU remained flat at $$9.96 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,285. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.97. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EJFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU).

Receive News & Ratings for EJF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EJF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.