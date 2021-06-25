Silver Rock Financial LP Acquires Shares of 50,000 SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB)

Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000. Silver Rock Financial LP owned 0.19% of SVF Investment Corp. 2 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth $5,050,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. 8 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,985. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

