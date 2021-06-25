Silver Rock Financial LP Acquires Shares of 500,000 Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSEVU. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter valued at $39,840,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter valued at $12,450,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter valued at $12,450,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter valued at $6,763,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter valued at $5,957,000.

Shares of Gores Holdings VII stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.08. 1,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,666. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.04.

