Silver Rock Financial LP Invests $6.28 Million in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU)

Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 639,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,276,000. Digital Transformation Opportunities makes up about 1.1% of Silver Rock Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTOCU. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,470,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTOCU traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,867. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.96.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

