Silver Rock Financial LP Invests $995,000 in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $276,000.

Shares of LGACU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.99. 12,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,793. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.00. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.68.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

