Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Down to $106.84

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $106.84, but opened at $104.30. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $105.00, with a volume of 2,267 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 2.64.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.93 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $1,154,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,974.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $7,920,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,920,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,388. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,580 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 738.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,093,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,458,000 after purchasing an additional 963,113 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 506,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,946,000 after purchasing an additional 370,759 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,079,000 after purchasing an additional 318,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,480,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

