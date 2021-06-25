Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) dropped 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $52.39 and last traded at $52.85. Approximately 1,029 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 192,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.66.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SLP shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.67, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of -0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $1,644,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,519,478 shares in the company, valued at $309,765,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $721,388.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,494,071 shares in the company, valued at $234,500,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 20,086 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 6,844.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Simulations Plus by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.