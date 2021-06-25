Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Holdings Decreased by AO Asset Management LP

AO Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 98,544 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions comprises 4.1% of AO Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. AO Asset Management LP’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $55,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.57.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.54. The stock had a trading volume of 57,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,356. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.29. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $123.41 and a one year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

