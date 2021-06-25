Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 322,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 6,019,463 shares.The stock last traded at $43.75 and had previously closed at $44.21.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.90. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $44,166.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 39,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,164.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $79,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,382,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 497,029 shares of company stock worth $20,771,815. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $46,169,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $165,057,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Slack Technologies by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,709 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 29.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 532,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 122,768 shares during the period. 65.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK)

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

