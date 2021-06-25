Smart Metering Systems’ (SMS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 878 ($11.47) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 878 ($11.47) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Smart Metering Systems alerts:

SMS stock opened at GBX 874 ($11.42) on Wednesday. Smart Metering Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 560 ($7.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 914 ($11.94). The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 845.02. The stock has a market cap of £987.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Smart Metering Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Metering Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.