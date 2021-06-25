Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CMO Sells $115,200.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $846,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anna Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $73,460.00.

Smartsheet stock opened at $73.41 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $85.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.81.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

