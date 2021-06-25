Smith Moore & CO. Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO. owned about 0.44% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.66. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,894. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $29.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.51.

