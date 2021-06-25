Smith Moore & CO. Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LWACU)

Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LWACU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 133,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,079,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,501,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $750,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $503,000.

Get Locust Walk Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Locust Walk Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.11. 651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,959. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.05. Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.72.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LWACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LWACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Locust Walk Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Locust Walk Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.