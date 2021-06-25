Smith Moore & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMB traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.70. 39,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,848. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.60. The company has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.93.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

