Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 123.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Snap-on by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,200 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $286,548.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,082.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $5,835,606.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,456 shares of company stock valued at $16,213,793. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNA opened at $221.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.22. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $128.10 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.