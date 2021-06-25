SnowSwap (SNOW) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $94,772.00

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 25th. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for about $5.51 or 0.00017499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $94,772.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00046383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00164907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00098095 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,541.00 or 1.00149495 BTC.

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 319,986 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

