SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $312.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna raised SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $305.85.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $267.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.81. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $127.19 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 110.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.59, for a total value of $2,885,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 310,211 shares in the company, valued at $89,523,792.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total value of $86,520.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,667 shares of company stock worth $10,243,118 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

