SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SWI. Citigroup initiated coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.45.

SWI opened at $17.13 on Thursday. SolarWinds has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.96 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $398,916.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,830,665.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth $233,281,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at $61,040,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 142.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,757,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,645,000 after buying an additional 1,031,653 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at $11,075,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at $10,835,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

