Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Position Boosted by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) by 12.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 221,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,793 shares during the quarter. Source Capital accounts for 2.8% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Source Capital were worth $9,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Source Capital by 12.2% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 71,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Source Capital by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Source Capital by 3.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 75,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Source Capital in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Source Capital by 3.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Source Capital alerts:

Shares of SOR stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,936. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.00. Source Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $46.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

In other news, VP Ryan A. Leggio acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.59 per share, for a total transaction of $45,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,093. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.