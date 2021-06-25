Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Trading 3.7% Higher

Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF)’s share price traded up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 9,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Source Energy Services from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

