South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 30,996 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 303.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 30,996 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $15,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $380.50. 2,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $385.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Insiders have sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.75.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.