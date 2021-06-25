South Dakota Investment Council Buys 14,713 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,713 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.17% of SL Green Realty worth $8,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at $7,054,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 5.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,353,000 after purchasing an additional 65,359 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 915,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,181,000 after purchasing an additional 208,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 454,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,108,000 after purchasing an additional 69,986 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,510. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.