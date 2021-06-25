South Dakota Investment Council Has $11.83 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157,245 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Selway Asset Management boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.4% during the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 8.1% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,510,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $188,871,000 after purchasing an additional 188,559 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 26.5% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in CVS Health by 8.7% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,433 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $22,075,000 after purchasing an additional 13,703 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,713 shares of company stock valued at $32,831,195 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.24. The stock had a trading volume of 23,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,909,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.47.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

