South Dakota Investment Council Has $16.02 Million Stock Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,842,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 994,822 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.66% of Crescent Point Energy worth $16,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPG. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 21.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,509,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104,713 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 595.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,544,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891,400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 414.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,949,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,454,000 after buying an additional 2,375,879 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,273,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after buying an additional 2,155,901 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 298.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,433,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after buying an additional 1,822,500 shares during the period. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. CIBC boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

Shares of NYSE CPG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.62. 13,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,492,659. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 2.96. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $4.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $493.95 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

