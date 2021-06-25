South Dakota Investment Council Has $8.94 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 748.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 36,694 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,505 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $361,040.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,793.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $193.15. The stock had a trading volume of 13,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,885. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $185.32 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.94.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

