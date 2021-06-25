South Dakota Investment Council Increases Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.11% of Ralph Lauren worth $10,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,557,000 after buying an additional 135,931 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth about $10,320,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 258.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $8,785,000. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,904,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,003 shares of company stock worth $2,528,962 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RL traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $121.77. 3,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,895. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.81. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RL. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.35.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

