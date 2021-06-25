South Dakota Investment Council Purchases 7,573 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $7,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,259,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,467,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $10,309,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $498,211.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,930.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley M. Nelson sold 19,075 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.76, for a total transaction of $2,570,547.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,567,959.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSK stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.01.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

OSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.07.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

