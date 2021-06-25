Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “

SBSI opened at $40.05 on Tuesday. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.42.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $62.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.85 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 41.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 53.01%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $115,685.15. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,824,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,690,000 after purchasing an additional 189,404 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 304.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 112,426 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 84,962 shares during the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

