Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.67 Billion

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to announce sales of $3.67 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.66 billion. Southwest Airlines posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 263.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year sales of $15.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.03 billion to $17.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $21.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.42 billion to $24.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.45.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.86. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth about $1,280,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,953 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 231.8% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,563 shares of the airline’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwest Airlines (LUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.