Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.67 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to announce sales of $3.67 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.66 billion. Southwest Airlines posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 263.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year sales of $15.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.03 billion to $17.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $21.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.42 billion to $24.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Southwest Airlines.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.45.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.86. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth about $1,280,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,953 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 231.8% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,563 shares of the airline’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwest Airlines (LUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.