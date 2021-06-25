SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.3% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $166.61. 365,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,459,528. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.76. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

