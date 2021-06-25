SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Stake Boosted by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 64.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,965 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,392,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,395,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,128 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,115,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,888,000 after purchasing an additional 320,240 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 874,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,343,000 after purchasing an additional 520,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,300,000.

Shares of KBE stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $52.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,042. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $56.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.71.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

