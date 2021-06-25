SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

SDY stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.10. 18,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,136. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.48. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

