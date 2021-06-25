Spectrecoin Trading 5.7% Higher This Week (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00050539 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001314 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00032927 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00195746 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00035034 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005836 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

