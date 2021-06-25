Spectris (LON:SXS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spectris plc (LON:SXS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,314 ($43.30). Spectris shares last traded at GBX 3,253 ($42.50), with a volume of 292,831 shares.

SXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Spectris from GBX 3,505 ($45.79) to GBX 3,640 ($47.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9,614.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -222.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

