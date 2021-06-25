Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.20% from the company’s current price.

SPB has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

SPB opened at $83.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.90. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $97.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 11.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 43.5% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 20.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth $392,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.