Spectrum Market Cap Tops $21,263.15 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. Spectrum has a market cap of $21,263.15 and approximately $6,765.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.33 or 0.00398642 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007428 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00011358 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

