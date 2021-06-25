Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Insider Keith M. Mcgahan Sells 3,735 Shares

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 3,735 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $15,948.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 308,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,009.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
