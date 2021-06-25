SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) will announce ($0.70) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.81). SpringWorks Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.68) to ($2.84). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SpringWorks Therapeutics.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Squinto sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $117,662.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $31,497.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,614 shares of company stock worth $3,928,639 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWTX. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,890,000 after buying an additional 911,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $653,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,108. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.45. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -62.96 and a beta of 0.70. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.