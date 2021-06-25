Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) CEO Sells $694,892.01 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SFM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.38. The stock had a trading volume of 16,587,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $29.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.26.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after buying an additional 103,689 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,163,000 after buying an additional 405,346 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 917,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,436,000 after buying an additional 21,231 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

