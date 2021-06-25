SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock Position Trimmed by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 56.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,723 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,812 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of SPS Commerce worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 54,256.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 27.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,063,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $102.52 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.39 and a twelve month high of $118.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 80.73 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.86.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.79 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 14.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

