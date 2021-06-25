Squarespace, Inc.’s (NYSE:SQSP) Quiet Period Will End on June 28th

Squarespace’s (NYSE:SQSP) quiet period is set to end on Monday, June 28th. Squarespace had issued 40,401,820 shares in its initial public offering on May 19th. The total size of the offering was $2,020,091,000 based on an initial share price of $50.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

Get Squarespace alerts:

SQSP opened at $63.00 on Friday. Squarespace has a 1-year low of $42.82 and a 1-year high of $64.71.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $2,542,500.00. Also, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 15,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total transaction of $788,082.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,415.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 739,461 shares of company stock worth $39,605,391 in the last three months.

About Squarespace

Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.