SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SRAX Inc. is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. Through the BIGtoken platform, it developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. SRAX Inc., formerly known as Social Reality Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Separately, Dawson James assumed coverage on SRAX in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAX opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77. SRAX has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $127.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.86.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.44). SRAX had a negative net margin of 165.90% and a negative return on equity of 84.63%. The business had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that SRAX will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SRAX in the first quarter valued at about $3,437,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SRAX by 150.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 131,100 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in SRAX by 636.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 119,639 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SRAX by 43.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 35,990 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SRAX by 71.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 35,698 shares during the period. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

