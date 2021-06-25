St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 532.60 ($6.96).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SMP shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 542 ($7.08) target price on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 542 ($7.08) target price on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 542 ($7.08) price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Thursday. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, insider Robert Hudson sold 19,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 549 ($7.17), for a total value of £106,440.12 ($139,064.70).

LON SMP opened at GBX 556 ($7.26) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 508.74. St. Modwen Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 294.46 ($3.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 559 ($7.30). The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.16.

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through St. Modwen Logistics, St. Modwen Homes, and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The St. Modwen Logistics segment designs, builds, owns, and manages industrial and logistics assets.

